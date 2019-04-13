Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Collection Day 8: John Abraham's film earns Rs 34 crore

John Abraham and Mouni Roy's Romeo Akbar Walter, also known as RAW, after faring poorly in its first-week collection at the ticket window, is headed into the second week at the box office. John Abraham's movie has managed to make a total earning of Rs 34.29 crore at the box office so far. RAW hit the screens on April 5 and received mixed reviews from both critics and moviegoers alike.

According to the trade expert Taran Adarsh, Director Robbie Grewal's nationalistic-thriller has managed to collect Rs 1.25 crore on its second Friday at the domestic box office. Additionally, the film grossed around Rs 29.50 crore in its week 1 at the Indian box office.

#RomeoAkbarWalter has limited days to add to the total, since #Kalank arrives on Wed... [Week 2] Fri 1.25 cr. Total: â¹ 34.29 cr. India biz. #RAW - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 13, 2019

Romeo Akbar Walter is set against the backdrop of the war between India and Pakistan in 1971. The movie's plot revolves around a bank cashier, played by John Abraham, who is recruited by India's intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and is sent to operate as a secret agent in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Apart from John Abraham and Mouni Roy, RAW also features Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher in supporting roles.

John Abraham's movie has taken advantage of its solo release as there wasn't much competition from previous releases. But with Dharma Production's upcoming release Kalank, RAW has limited days to add to its total box office collection. Kalank features Bollywood's big names, like Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

