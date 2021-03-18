Roohi Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer rakes in Rs 17.50 cr in first week

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao-starrer Roohi was one of the first major films to release after the Centre allowed cinema halls to function at full capacity in the country. The horror comedy film managed to rake in Rs 17.50 crore in the first week of its release. The film was released on Mahashivratri i.e March 11.

Gross collection of Rs 17.50 crore is a respectable number in view of the COVID-19 outbreak scenario in the country, explained box office analyst Taran Adarsh. After registering high numbers during the weekend, Roohi's daily collections have been on a downward slope during the weekdays. Adarsh provided a day-by-day breakdown of Roohi's domestic earnings.

Thursday, March 11 - Rs3.06 crore

Friday, March 12 - Rs 2.25 crore

Saturday, March 13 - Rs 3.42 crore

Sunday, March 14 - Rs 3.85 crore

Monday, March 15 - Rs 1.35 crore

Tuesday, March 16 - Rs 1.26 crore

Wednesday, March 17 - Rs 1.22 crore

A week into its release, Roohi has grossed Rs 16.41 crore domestically and Rs 1.09 crore internationally.

Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "#Roohi is looking at approx ? 17.50 cr total in its *extended* Week 1... A respectable number, in view of the #Covid scenario... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.26 cr, Wed 1.22 cr. Total: ? 16.41 cr. #India biz".

Roohi is directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao in main roles.

