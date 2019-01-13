Simmba Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's movie earns over Rs 350 crore, becomes his biggest solo film

Rohit Shetty's Simmba is still busy making records despite running over 2 weeks and competition from recently released Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister. Simmba has turned out to be Ranveer Singh's biggest solo hit so far. The movie has managed to gross over Rs 350 crore globally, including over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office.

Simmba has also become the highest grossing Bollywood movie of both Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar as co-producers under their respective production houses Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions.

Ranveer Singh's Simmba, which managed to earn Rs 20.72 crore on its day 1 and became his highest opening movie so far, has now become his biggest solo release at the box office. Simmba has earned over Rs 219 crore at the Indian box office. Additionally, the movie is also expected to cross Rs 225 crore target today.

#Simmba sees a positive turnaround on third Sat... Should cross â¹ 225 cr today [third Sun; Day 17]... [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr. Total: â¹ 219.54 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2019

Simmba, which is currently Rohit's eighth consecutive movie to cross the Rs 100-crore mark, has become the director's third film to touch the Rs 200-crore milestone. Rohit's previous films that had managed to enter the Rs 200-crore club are Chennai Express and Golmaal Again. Simmba has also become one of the highest earning movies from Anil Dhirubhai Ambani's Reliance Entertainment.

While Simmba has received mixed reviews from critics, the moviegoers are still praising the action-cop drama. Simmba, which was released on 28th December 2018, is a remake of Telugu film Temper featuring Jr NTR in the lead role.

Simmba narrates the story of a corrupt policeman, Sangram Bhalerao. In a sudden turn of events, Bhalerao has a dramatic change of heart when a woman, who he considers his sister, is raped. The film has been treated in Rohit Shetty's signature style of stunts and action sequences wihch may have contributed to the movie's success.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Simmba features Sara Ali Khan as the lead actress and Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Sonu Sood, Ashwini Kalsekar, and the team of Golmaal series Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade in special appearances.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

