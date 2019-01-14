Simmba Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh's film among top ten highest-grossing Bollywood movies

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba is on a record-breaking spree and has made it to the top ten highest-grossing Bollywood movies of all time. Rohit Shetty's movie is giving a tough fight to recently released Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike and Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister.

Simmba, which is currently Ranveer Singh's biggest solo hit, has crossed Rs 350 crore mark at the international box office in just 16 days. The action-cop-drama has earned Rs 224.84 crore at the domestic box office so far.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Simmba has crossed Rs 50 crore mark in 3 days, Rs 100 crore in 5 days, Rs 150 crore in a week and crossed Rs 200 crore milestone in 12 days of its release. Additionally, Simmba has become the highest earning Bollywood movie of both Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty as co-producers under their production houses Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez respectively.

#Simmba biz at a glance... Week 1: â¹ 150.81 cr Week 2: â¹ 61.62 cr Weekend 3: â¹ 12.41 cr Total: â¹ 224.84 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.#Simmba benchmarks... Crossed â¹ 50 cr: Day 3 â¹ 100 cr: Day 5 â¹ 150 cr: Day 7 â¹ 175 cr: Day 10 â¹ 200 cr: Day 12 â¹ 225 cr: Day 18 India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

Simmba is Rohit Shetty's eighth consecutive movie to surpass Rs 100-crore at the box office and the third film to gross over Rs 200-crore. Rohit Shetty's previous films that had collected Rs 200-crore are Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express and Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again.

Simmba is a remake of Telugu movie Temper featuring Jr NTR in the leading role. Simmba narrates the story of a corrupt policeman, Sangram Bhalerao, who has a dramatic change of heart when a woman, who he considers close to him, is raped and killed.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Simmba features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, and the team of Golmaal series Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade in cameo roles.

