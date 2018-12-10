2.0 Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's film continues to run strong in second week

Shankar's sequel of Enthiran, 2.0, is running quite strong in its second week. 2.0 has broken multiple records and created new ones. The only movie it still has to surpass is Baahubali: The Conclusion. Having said that, measuring every release by the parameters of Baahubali 2 or Dangal is rather unfair. For instance, 2.0's Hindi version is a superhit in itself, whether or not we consider it as an extension of the original version.

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0's box office collection is testimonial to the movie's success. According to trade analysts, 2.0 has made more than Rs 600 crore worldwide. While the official global collection is yet to be announced, the Hindi version made Rs 154.75 till Saturday. The Hindi version of 2.0 made Rs 9.15 crore on Saturday.

In Kerala, 2.0 has made Rs 20 crore so far, while it made Rs 18.41 crore in Chennai. It is all set to topple Baahubali: The Conclusion as the number one movie in the Chennai box office.

#2Point0 had an excellent 2nd Sunday in #Chennai City.. 11th Day - 1.52 Crs.. 11 Days Total - 18.41 Crs.. Will surpass #Baahubali2 today and become All-time No.1 Movie in the City.. - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 10, 2018

In fact, in international market also 2.0 is creating ripples. It has already become the third Hindi movie to make $5 million in the box office. The other two movies are Padmaavat and Sanju. After Baahubali and Baahubali 2, 2.0 also has become the third South Indian origin movie to have made $5 million.

More and more movies are proving that audience are looking for strong content. If the makers can crack the fine balance of content and entertainment, then language is hardly a barrier that can stop a movie from tasting success.

Sequel of Enthiran, 2.0 revolves around strange incidents taking place in the city of Chennai. Mobile phones are flying off the hands of users and from the shelves of shops. However, no one has been able to figure out the meaning of this. Dr Vaseegaran also seems to be unable to crack the puzzle. It is when people start dying in mysterious ways that the authorities decide to bring Chitti back to life.

2.0 stars Rajinikanth as Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, Akshay Kumar as Pakshirajan - the monstrous threat looming over Chennai, Amy Jackson as robot Nila, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.