2.0 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's movie conquers international markets

The latest sci-fi movie by Shankar, sequel to the popular movie Enthiran, has taken the global box office by storm. Starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, 2.0 has been making waves at the Indian box office as well. The Hindi version of 2.0 has already collected Rs 111 crore, and is competing with the biggest Bollywood releases of the year.

Even though the collection of 2.0 in the Northern states is surprising, what is even more unexpected is the collection the movie has made in the international markets. To begin with, 2.0 had already made Rs 26.92 crore in USA alone. That is a great figure for a movie competing with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which is a Harry Potter franchise.

In UK too, 2.0 becomes the highest-grossing Tamil/Telugu movie. Shankar's 2.0 made Rs 4.46 crore in the opening weekend.

Similarly, in Australia, 2.0 became the first Tamil movie to make Australian $1 million.

According to trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, 2.0 is the highest-opening Indian movie of 2018 in international markets. It has overtaken Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

On Monday, the producers of 2.0 revealed that the movie had already made Rs 400 crore worldwide. However, 2.0 still needs to withstand the weekdays. Sara Ali Khan's debut Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput is scheduled to release in the coming weekend. Considering the amount of interest in Khan, Kedarnath is likely to give some tough competition to 2.0.

Shankar's 2.0 takes place in Chennai where cell phones are flying off people's hands and shelves. No one is quite sure how to locate them or where they are heading. Even the revered Dr Vaseegaran is confounded. Gradually things take a turn for the worse with people associated with cell phone business dying rather mysteriously and a monstrous, predatory bird attacking cell phone users. As such, only one thing can save them all - Chitti, making it imperative for the scientist to bring him back to life.

The movie also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain, Sushanshu Pandey along with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar