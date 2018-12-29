2.0 box office collection Day 30: Rajinikanth's sci-fi bonanza continues its run

Despite landing at the box office a month ago, Rajinikanth 's magnum opus 2.0 still seems far away from calling it quits. The film has already made it to the $100-million (Rs 700 crore) club in terms of worldwide collections and is still running at theatres and multiplexes. Only 53 films, including Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, have achieved this milestone.

Moreover, 2.0 has been brought back to 45 screens across Tamil Nadu as there were no significant Tamil releases this week, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted on Saturday. The film will continue to run on these screens at least till January 9, he further added.

As there were no new significant Tamil releases yesterday (Dec 28th), #2Point0 is brought back to 45 Screens across TN.. A run till Jan 9th is assured.. pic.twitter.com/mhuo5oiT3O - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 29, 2018

The Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar duo will also make their way to China soon with 2.0, where it will be launched across 56,000 screens. The neighbouring country has responded well to some Indian films, like Secret Superstar and Dangal, and is expected to help 2.0 cross the Rs 1,000-crore mark.

While 2.0 has surpassed Baahubali: The Beginning's collection, it is still far behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

2.0 also marks Akshay Kumar's debut in the south Indian film Industry. Even though Akshay Kumar appears mostly in the second half of the movie, the audience has praised his performance. This movie is also his biggest achievement till date.

2.0 is a sequel to the 2010 film Enthiran (Robot). Akshay's 2.0 is touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film was released on November 29. Apart from Akshay Kumar, 2.0 stars Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in leading roles. Rajinikanth plays the role of robot Chitti and Dr Vaseegaran. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of Pakshi Raja, is the primary antagonist in 2.0.

