83 box office collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's film opens to positive audience response

Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 was finally released on cinema screens across the country on Friday after facing a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film has had a bumper opening at the box office with an estimated collection of Rs 13-14 crore on Friday, December 24.

The film, also starring Deepika Padukone, tells the story of the Indian squad that shocked the world as it won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. 83 has been released across 3,741 screens in the country.

83 Day 1 Box Office Collection



The sports drama has been one of the most anticipated films of the year as it combines cinema with cricket. The film has received a positive response from critics and audiences alike.

When it comes to the collections at the box office, on its opening day, 83 has managed to earn Rs 13-14 crore, according to a report by Box Office India. 83 has performed well in metropolitan cities but has struggled in other circuits.

"83 (Hindi) seems to have had a fair first day with collections in the 13-14 crore nett range as per early estimates. The film has had mixed fortunes as the metros have done well while other areas have not performed. The collections coming from metros make it look higher than 14 crore nett while if we take the other side it looks under 13 crore net (Sic)," read the report by Box Office India.

About 83

83 is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

83 was initially supposed to release in theatres in April 2020 but got pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

