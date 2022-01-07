Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' premiers on Amazon Prime from January 7

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from January 7, the streamer announced on Wednesday.



The official Twitter page of the OTT made the announcement for the movie's digital premiere.



"He'll fight. He'll run. He'll jump. But he won't succumb! Watch `#`PushpaOnPrime, January 7. In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada," the tweet read.



The Telugu action-thriller hit worldwide theatres on December 17 to a welcome response at the box office. The film was also released in dubbed versions, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages.



Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise took over box office amid the COVID crisis. The Hindi version was a surprise at the Box Office and finishes its collection at Rs 70-80 crore. The film's sequel, Pushpa: The Rule will begin production this year.

Now, the Sukumar-directorial is ready to entertain the audience on an OTT platform. The movie will release on January 7 on a leading OTT platform in all the languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa: The Rise is written and directed by Sukumar of Arya fame.



It also features Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut.