Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' continues to dominate Indian, overseas theatres

Allu Arjun's latest movie Pushpa: The Rise has been a rage among movie goers. The Sukumar-directed film continues to dominate theatres in India and overseas as well. Although, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the stringent curbs imposed on theatres in several Indian states, the Hindi version of the film has been a "Super-Hit" with a total Box Office collection of Rs 72.49 crore as on Friday.

The film is now all set to hit the OTT platform today. It will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video at 8 pm. The movie will be released in ‘Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada,’ Amazon Prime Video had earlier tweeted.

Also Read: Pushpa OTT Release: Date, time, where to watch and other details

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' stats

Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil released in theatres on December 17. Directed by Sukumar, the movie was initially slated to release on Christmas, but the date was pushed ahead in order to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh's cricket-oriented 83.

Pushpa: The Rise has registered strong numbers at the worldwide box office despite receiving mixed reviews from both critics and the audience.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise has collected over Rs 72.49 crore overtaking 83 and Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third outing in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man trilogy.

He wrote, "#Pushpa juggernaut continues… #PushpaHindi emerges first choice of moviegoers, overtaking #83TheFilm and #SpiderMan on weekdays… [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 6.10 cr, Sun 6.25 cr, Mon 2.75 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 2.25 cr, Thu 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 72.49 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT."

In another tweet, Taran mentioned that Pushpa is setting the overseas box office on fire. The film's third-week collection was better than the second week in many countries. His post read, "It’s VERY, VERY RARE for an #Indian film to witness massive jump in *Week 3* in international markets, especially during pandemic era #Pushpa has picked up speed and how *Week 3* better than *Week 2* in #Australia and #Fiji Check out the numbers, you will be amazed (sic)."

It’s VERY, VERY RARE for an #Indian film to witness massive jump in *Week 3* in international markets, especially during pandemic era… #Pushpa has picked up speed and how… *Week 3* better than *Week 2* in #Australia and #Fiji… Check out the numbers, you will be amazed… pic.twitter.com/ZZDVh5LDMc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2022

About 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Pushpa: The Rise is the first part of a two-part film series. The plot of the film based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

The action-drama film has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, in his Telugu debut.

The film was released on December 17. The second film in the series titled '

Pushpa:The Rule is expected to hit theatres sometime in 2022.