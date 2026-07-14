'Alpha' box office collection day 11: After a dismal run, will Alia Bhatt film touch ₹100 crore mark worldwide?

Remember when Alpha, the spy actioner featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in significant roles, felt like a sure-shot blockbuster? That feels like a long time ago.

The YRF spy universe film stumbled out of the gate with a below-par opening and never quite found its footing, leaving trade analysts recalculating expectations with each passing day. The big question now: is a ₹100 crore finish still on the cards, or has the window officially shut?

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Day 11 collections are in, and the picture is getting clearer — though not necessarily brighter. We break down exactly where the film stands, what it needs, and whether a late miracle is still possible.

DON'T MISS | 'Alpha' box office collection day 7: Alia Bhatt's film in downward spiral, will it benefit Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4'?

Alpha box office collection

As of its second Monday, Alia Bhatt's latest film is struggling to cross the ₹75 crore mark at the domestic box office. Alpha made a total of ₹47.45 crore in its first week. It then went on to make ₹1.65 crore on its second Friday, ₹2.25 crore on its second Saturday, ₹2.25 crore on its second Sunday, and ₹0.75 crore on its second Monday.

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With this, the spy actioner has managed to make only ₹54.35 crore so far, according to Sacnilk. This translates into total India gross collections of ₹64.79 crore and worldwide box office earnings of ₹90.99 crore.

DO CHECKOUT | Alpha box office day 10: Alia Bhatt film nears Rs 90 crore but faces a major Spyverse setback

Lowest grosser for YRF Spyverse?

With such dismal numbers, Alpha is on track to become the lowest-grossing film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film has so far failed to cross the ₹100-crore nett mark in India.

Did Dhamaal 4 release play spoilsport?

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According to Box Office India, the release of Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh-led comic caper Dhamaal 4 impacted the film's business on second weekend but the drop in earnings has more to do with the subpar content. The film has an IMDb rating of 3.1/10 at the time of writing the story.

Alpha story, cast

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film focuses on a highly trained assassin raised in isolation as a super soldier by a rogue commander. Besides Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sangay Tsheltrim and Khushi Hajare in significant roles. Hrithik Roshan can also be seen reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from the War movies.