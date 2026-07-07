'Alpha' box office collection day 4: Alia Bhatt's film hit by Monday blues, tops Jigra's lifetime biz

She's got the gadgets. She's got the glamour. She's got... a box office collection that's cratering faster than a bad extraction mission. Alia Bhatt's Alpha is here, and it is not the blockbuster anyone signed up for.

The film was hit hard by Monday blues at the ticket counters, with its daily domestic box office collection dropping by around 70.9%.

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Alpha raked in ₹9.25 crore on its first Friday, ₹11.50 crore on its first Saturday, ₹13.25 crore on its first Sunday, and ₹3.85 crore on its first Monday. With this, the spy actioner raked in ₹37.85 crore in net collections at the Indian box office.

The film had an overall theatrical occupancy of 12.38%, with its highest occupancy logged in night shows (16.62%). This translates to a gross domestic box office collection of ₹45.34 crore and around ₹63.64 crore in worldwide box office earnings, as per the film trade portal Sacnilk.

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Alpha tops Jigra

With this, the film's collections have crossed the lifetime collection of Bhatt's previous actioner Jigra. Jigra raked in a total of ₹31.98 crore in terms of domestic gross box office collection and ₹56.83 crore globally.

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Weakest movie in the YRF Spyverse

Due to negative word of mouth and comparisons with the Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar franchise, Alpha is the weakest movie in the Yash Raj Films' Spyverse.

What trade analysts say?

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Commenting on Alpha's box office business, film trade analyst Vishwajit Patil wrote, "The film has completely crashed at the box office today with empty theatres nationwide. It is now crystal clear that the aggressive, full-paid promotion and artificial PR machinery didn't help or benefit the film at the ticket windows. Audiences have outrightly rejected the weak storyline and bad execution."

The crucial Monday test has completely exposed the reality of #Alpha! The film has completely crashed at the box office today with empty theatres nationwide. @aliaa08



It is now crystal clear that the aggressive, full-paid promotion and artificial PR machinery didn't help or… pic.twitter.com/dnnAx1ApjJ — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) July 6, 2026

Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel said that the film could see some respite on Tuesday due to discounted ticket prices but will face a real challenge this Friday.

Kadel wrote in a post on X, "While the discounted ticket prices on Blockbuster Tuesday could provide a temporary boost, the overall box office trend remains abysmal. The real challenge begins this Friday with #Dhamaal4 arriving in cinemas, which is expected to significantly reduce Alpha’s screen count and show allocation."

#Alpha witnesses a HUGE drop on Monday, collecting just ₹3.40 Cr nett ( 72% down from Sunday ) .



While the discounted ticket prices on Blockbuster Tuesday could provide a temporary boost, the overall box office trend remains abysmal.



The real challenge begins this Friday with… Advertisement July 7, 2026

Alpha story, cast

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the spy actioner is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe. Alpha focuses on two estranged twin sisters who join forces to defeat a rogue former soldier who uses a dangerous, genetically enhancing serum to create a team of superhuman assassins.

Besides Alia Bhatt, the film stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Khushi Hajare, and Pavleen Gujral in key roles. Hrithik Roshan also reprises his character as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from the 2019 film War. The film released in theatres on July 3, 2026.