'Alpha' box office collection day 6: After a slow week, can Alia Bhatt's film hold its ground against 'Dhamaal 4'?

Alia Bhatt's spy avatar is in trouble! Alpha, the latest entrant in YRF's Spy Universe, is struggling to hold its own at the box office — the film has now recorded a massive 32.9% drop in its single-day India earnings, sending alarm bells ringing in trade circles.

The film raked in ₹9.25 crore on its first Friday, ₹11.50 crore on its first Saturday, ₹13.25 crore on its first Sunday, ₹3.85 crore on its first Monday, ₹4.25 crore on its first Tuesday, and ₹2.85 crore on its first Wednesday.

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With this, the film's total India net collection reached ₹44.95 crore as of its first Wednesday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

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This translates to India gross collections worth ₹53.59 crore and worldwide collections of ₹74.89 crore so far. The film's shows reported an overall occupancy of less than 10%, with the highest occupancy logged in its night shows at 12.46%.

On the film's box office business till now, film trade analyst Nishit Shaw wrote, "Alpha is heading towards becoming a BIG FLOP. Another MAJOR FAILURE from Yash Raj Films after War 2. The YRF Spy Universe may never come back unless YRF works on its writing. And this has always been a star-driven franchise and hence, an SRK or a Salman film is a MUST for the film to become a Big Grosser and hence the budgets must be wiser, in their absence."

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ANALYSIS TIME



#ALPHA is heading towards becoming a BIG FLOP. Another MAJOR FAILURE from Yash Raj Films after #WAR2.



The YRF Spy Universe may never come back unless YRF works on its writing. And this has always been a star-driven franchise and hence, an SRK or a Salman film is… — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) July 8, 2026

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Moreover, Ajay Devgn-led comic caper Dhamaal 4 saw decent bookings on Wednesday for its first day first shows. The film sold tickets worth ₹5.29 crore, including block seats, in India. Top contributors to the film's bookings are NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur, and Chennai.

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Commenting on Alpha's fate ahead of Dhamaal 4, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote, "Alpha is struggling badly on weekdays, virtually sealing its fate at the box office. With Dhamaal 4 arriving this Friday, the film will lose a significant number of screens and shows in Week 2."

#Alpha is struggling badly on weekdays, virtually sealing its fate at the box office. With #Dhamaal4 arriving this Friday, the film will lose a significant number of screens and shows in Week 2.



Week 1 to close at a very disappointing ₹43 Cr nett in India.



Day 1: ₹8.50 Cr

Day… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 9, 2026

Directed by Shiv Rawail and written by Uday Chopra, the film focuses on a young girl raised in isolation and rigorously trained since childhood to become a cold, lethal super-soldier and assassin. Besides Alia Bhatt, the film stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan in significant roles.