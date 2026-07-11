'Alpha' box office collection week 1: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-led spy actioner headed to become YRF Spyverse's lowest grosser. Details here

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's big spy actioner Alpha has hit a wall at the box office — and the numbers are brutal. Just one week in, the film is struggling to cross ₹2 crore on its second Friday, sending it hurtling towards a full-blown box office disaster.

More than a week later, Alpha has still not crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office. Alia Bhatt's latest spy actioner made ₹9.25 crore on its day 1, ₹11.50 crore on its day 2, ₹13.25 crore on its day 3, ₹3.85 crore on its day 4, ₹4.25 crore on its day 5, ₹2.85 crore on its day 6, ₹2.50 crore on its day 7, and ₹1.65 crore on its day 8.

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT | 'Alpha' box office collection day 7: Alia Bhatt's film in downward spiral, will it benefit Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4'?

With this, the film's total net domestic box office collection stands at ₹49.10 crore as of its second Friday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. This translates to Alpha making a total of ₹58.51 crore in terms of its gross domestic box office collections. The latest YRF Spy Universe film has made a total of ₹82 crore worldwide. The film is reported to have been mounted at a budget of around ₹100-130 crore.

MUST READ | 'Only 3 people in the theatre': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-led Alpha hit by corporate booking claims

What do trade experts say?

Appalled by the film's abysmal box office performance, trade analysts and industry trackers claimed that the film is set to become the lowest grosser from the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe.

Advertisement

Curtains down for #ALPHA as it has officially CRASHED.



Set to become the LOWEST GROSSER from the YRF SPY Universe since 2012.



Will also end up becoming the first SPY UNIVERSE film to end up below ₹ 100 crore NETT despite releasing in 2026.



A Loss Making Venture! — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) July 10, 2026 #ALPHA CRASHES BADLY on its second Friday at the box office.



All set to become the LOWEST-GROSSING film of the YRF Spy Universe and is now on track to become the first SPY UNIVERSE film to finish below the ₹100 crore NETT mark.



⭐️ Week 1: ₹46.45 crore

⭐️ Day 8: ₹1.50 crore… — Bollywood Box Office (@Bolly_BoxOffice) July 10, 2026

DON'T MISS | Cult.fit IPO: 'Alpha' star Hrithik Roshan is a selling shareholder - Check number of shares he will offload

Advertisement

Why Alpha didn't work at the box office