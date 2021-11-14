Annaatthe box office collection Day 10: Rajinikanth-starrer continues winning streak in second week

Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe continues to register strong numbers at the box office in its second week of release. In its first week, Annaatthe had become the fastest film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office in 2021.

Annaatthe continues to perform well in its second week of release not just in India but also in overseas markets. Earnings had slowed down for a couple of days due to extreme rainfall affecting the box office collections in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. However, the film has picked up pace again in its second week of release.

Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe collected Rs 4.90 crore at the worldwide box office on the second day of its second week of release, according to box office analyst Monobala Vijayabalan. The film registered a jump from Rs 4.05 crore it had collected just the day before. Annaatthe so far has minted Rs 211.52 crore at the worldwide box office.

"#Annaatthe WW Box Office Remains STEADY. Week 1 - Rs 202.47 cr. Week 2 Day 1 - Rs 4.05 cr Day 2 - Rs 4.90 cr Total - Rs 211.42 cr. #Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara (sic).", Monobala Vijayabalan wrote on Twitter.

#Annaatthe WW Box Office



Remains STEADY



Week 1 - ₹ 202.47 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 4.05 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 4.90 cr

Total - ₹ 211.42 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 13, 2021

Rajinikanth-Keerthy Suresh starrer was the first big-budget film to release in theatres post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe had hit the screens across the globe on November 4, on the occasion of Diwali.

Annaatthe had received mixed reviews from the critics and audience upon its release. The film has been written and directed by Siruthai Siva. Annaatthe has been bank-rolled by Sun Pictures and its music has been scored by D Immam.

The film also features Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Keerthy Suresh plays the role of Rajinikanth's sister, while Nayanthara is seen as his love interest in the movie.

Also Read: Annaatthe Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajnikanth film on a roll, crosses Rs 100 cr in just 2 days

Also Read: Annaatthe Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth-starrer surpasses Rs 200 cr worldwide