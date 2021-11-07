Annaatthe Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajnikanth film on a roll, crosses Rs 100 cr in just 2 days

Rajnikanth-starrer Annaatthe has minted more than Rs 100 crore at the box office in just two days of its release.

The film continues its strong foothold and continues to perform extremely well at the box office even after getting negative reviews from critics and audiences alike.

As per reports, crowds thronged the theatres during the weekend, however, it is to be seen how Annaatthe fares during the weekdays.

Annaatthe rakes in Rs 100 cr in two days

The Rajnikanth-starrer film was released on more than 1,000 screens across the globe on Diwali, November 4. Annaatthe is a family entertainer about a brother and sister's relationship. Keerthy Suresh plays Rajnikanth's sister in the movie.

Trade reports indicate that Annaatthe has managed to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide. According to the reports, the film's box office collection is expected to increase in the coming days. In Tamil Nadu alone.

Superstar #Rajinikanth's #Annaatthe ZOOMS past ₹100 cr at the WW box office in just 2 days.



Day 1 - ₹ 70.19 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 42.63 cr

Total - ₹ 112.82 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 6, 2021

#Annaatthe TN Box Office - STRONG HOLD



Day 1 - ₹ 34.92 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 27.15 cr

Total - ₹ 62.07 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 6, 2021

Annaatthe has raked in more than Rs 60 crore.

Talking about overseas, the film is performing exceptionally well in the United States (US) grossing over Rs 5 crore in three days. AAnnaatthe has given hope to several theatres worldwide after the COVID-19 pandemic.

#Annaatthe adds another $100K on Saturday till 7 PM PST.. https://t.co/srCggdkBxX — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 7, 2021

About Annaatthe

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe is made on an enormous scale by Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajnikanth, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Abhimanyu Singh, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. Annaatthe's shooting and production were deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.