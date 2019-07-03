Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's film earns Rs 27.68 crore

Article 15 box office collection: With good reviews and positive word of mouth, Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Article 15 is doing well at the box office. The film has managed to earn Rs 27.68 crorecrore so far. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of cop who investigates the murder of two Dalit women. According to media reports, the movie is inspired by many known incidents like the 2014 Badaun gang rape and Dalit atrocities in Una and other incidents.

Article 15 has broken the record of several of the actor's past films in terms of opening weekend collections.

Article 15 has become the second-highest opener among Ayushmann Khurrana films. His 2018blockbuster Badhaai Ho is still his most successful film. Article 15 raked in Rs 20.04 crore in the opening weekend, while Badhaai Ho earned Rs 45.70 crore.

Article 15 hit the screens on June 29 and was selected as the opening film for the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta and Mohamed Jeeshan Ayub in significant roles.

