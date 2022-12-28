'Avatar 2' box office collection day 12: James Cameron’s directorial mints $1 bn globally

Avatar 2 box office day 12: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is unstoppable and has minted around $1 billion or Rs 8,200 crore globally in 12 days since its release. Out of this, Avatar 2 has collected $300 million from North America and $700 million from other international markets combined, according to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Bala tweeted, “Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed $1 billion at the global box office.. North America- $300 million; International- $700 million.”

Back home, the film has collected a total of Rs 284.95 crore as of Tuesday. The film earned Rs 12.85 crore on its day 9, Rs 21.25 crore on its day 10, Rs 25.15 crore on its day 10, Rs 12.1 crore on its day 11, and Rs 10 crore on its day 12. The film is likely to collect Rs 12 crore on its day 13, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Avatar 2 has been made on a budget of around $250 million to $350 million and it needs to earn $2 billion globally just to break even, according to James Cameron. The film focuses on Jake Sully living with his family– wife Neytiri and children– on the Pandora moon in the 22nd century. Jake and Neytiri must come together to protect the Sully family from an external threat.

Avatar: The Way of Water features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Brendan Cowell, Sigourney Weaver, Jack Champion, and Stephen Lang in significant roles.

