Avatar 2 Box Office Collection: The Way of Water enters Rs 200-cr club on Day 8

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron's magnum opus Avatar: The Way of Water has entered the Rs 200-crore club at the domestic box office on the eighth day of its release.

Avatar: The Way of Water, which recorded Rs 40.50 at the Indian box office on its opening day on December 16, was unaffected by the release of Ranveer Singh's Cirkus. As per reports, the James Cameron film was nearing the Rs 200-crore mark on Day 7, December 22.

The blockbuster, which is an Avatar sequel, earned Rs 46 crore on its third day and Rs. 18.6 crore on its fourth day. On its fifth day, its earnings dipped to Rs 16.63 crore. Avatar 2 reportedly earned in double digits on Day 6, December 21. By Day 7, its earnings were around Rs 193.30 crore in India.

As per the latest stats, the James Cameroon movie has performed much better than the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which collected Rs 58 crore, and Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu which earned Rs. 71.87 crore.

By Thursday, Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has crested the $600 million mark worldwide. The Top 5 markets were China ($74.3 million), France ($41.8 million), Korea ($34.3 million), Germany ($28.9 million), and India ($28.4 million), as per a report in Deadline.

About Avatar: The Way of Water

The sequel, which was released after more than a decade, The Way of Water, sees the story of the Sully family, zooming on Jake, Neytiri, and their kids. In this edition, Steven Lang's Quaritch and his tribe attack Sullys and the story of how they fight back. The Sullys are seen travelling across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans. The sequel has more focus on interpersonal relationships and is about protecting families, and familial love. The film stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaana, and Kate Winslet, among others, in lead roles.