Avengers Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 3: Marvel's multi-starrer earns Rs 94.30 crore in India

Marvel's latest offering opened to houseful theatres on Friday. After the anticipation, it hardly comes as a surprise that the movie made gross Rs 120.90 crore in its first three days in India. Even before its release Avengers: Infinity War had sold more than a million tickets in India in pre-sales. On its first day itself, Avengers: Infinity War earned a whopping Rs 31.30 crore.

On Saturday too, the movie had done extremely well and managed to put Rs 32.50 crore in its kitty taking the net collection to Rs 61.80 crore and the gross collection to Rs 79.23 crore.

#AvengersInfinityWar continues to DEMOLISH RECORDS... Continues to create HAVOC at the BO... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr. Total: 61.80 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: 79.23 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2018

As tweeted by Taran Adarsh, Avengers: Infinity War saw equally full theatres and earned Rs 32.50 crore taking the net collection to Rs 94.30.

#AvengersInfinityWar has a FANTABULOUS weekend... And as you read this, has crossed 100 cr mark... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr. Total: 94.30 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: 120.90 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 30, 2018

Its gross collection now stands at Rs 120.90 crore.

With all the versions - English and the Indian languages - Avengers: Infinity War became the highest opener of 2018, followed by Baghi, Padmavat, PadMan and Raid.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #AvengersInfinityWar 31.30 cr

Note: English + dubbed versions

2. #Baaghi2 25.10 cr

3. #Padmaavat 19 cr

Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed 24 cr

Also: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu

4. #PadMan 10.26 cr

5. #Raid 10.04 cr

India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2018

Not only in India, Avengers: Infinity War has broken a number of records worldwide. It is now the biggest opener worldwide with a global collection of USD 630 million, overtaking The Fate of the Furious that boasts USD 541.9 million.

It is also the biggest superhero opening of all time, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter.

Avengers: Infinity War is also the biggest opener in South Korea (USD 39.2 million), Mexico (USD 25.1 million), Brazil (USD 18.8 million), the Philippines (USD 12.5 million), Thailand (USD 10 million), Indonesia (USD 9.6 million) and Malaysia (USD 8.4 million).

Infinity War also became the best starting superhero movie in France (USD 17.7 million), Germany (USD 14.7 million) and Spain (USD 8.3 million).

In America also, Avengers: Infinity War made USD 250 million, making it the biggest opener in the country, followed by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with USD 248 million.

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Disney. The movie stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johannson, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Paul Bettany, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Idris Elba, Don Cheadle, Tom Hiddleston and Benicio del Toro. Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket also star in the movie.