'Awarapan 2' box office collection day 11: Emraan Hashmi’s film nears ₹200 crore globally, becomes his biggest grosser since 'The Dirty Picture'

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 collected ₹2.75 crore net in India on Day 11 across 11,344 shows. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached ₹139 crore. Its India gross collection stands at ₹165.75 crore.

Advertisement

READ THIS: Is 'Awarapan 3' on the cards? Writer drops big hint after 'Awarapan 2’ turns blockbuster

The film recorded a lower collection on its second Monday than on the weekend, but its overall performance remains strong. It has continued to attract audiences even after completing more than a week in theatres.

Worldwide collection nears ₹200 crore

The biggest milestone for Awarapan 2 is now within touching distance. The film earned around ₹0.50 crore overseas on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to ₹30.80 crore.

As per Sacnilk, the film's worldwide gross has reached ₹196.55 crore, meaning it is now only around ₹3.45 crore away from crossing the ₹200 crore mark.

The film had already crossed ₹100 crore in India net during its first week. On Day 5 alone, it earned ₹9.75 crore, taking its India net total to ₹100.75 crore and worldwide gross to ₹144.13 crore.

Advertisement

Awarapan 2 is also turning into a major box-office milestone for Emraan Hashmi. With its worldwide collection nearing ₹200 crore, the film has emerged as his biggest grosser since The Dirty Picture (2011).

According to Sacnilk, The Dirty Picture ended its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of around ₹117.64 crore, making the scale of Awarapan 2’s current performance even more significant.

ALSO READ: 'Awarapan 2' movie Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi nailed it again,' say netizens on 'Awarapan' sequel

Emraan Hashmi's strong Box Office comeback

The performance of Awarapan 2 has turned into a significant box-office success for Emraan Hashmi. Despite facing competition in the second week, the film has sustained its momentum and is now targeting the ₹200 crore worldwide milestone.

Advertisement

However, the arrival of Yash's Toxic on August 26 could put pressure on the film's screen count and daily earnings. With just a few crores left to reach ₹200 crore worldwide, the next few days will be crucial for Awarapan 2.