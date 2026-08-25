Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
box office
'Awarapan 2' box office collection day 11: Emraan Hashmi’s film nears ₹200 crore globally, becomes his biggest grosser since 'The Dirty Picture'

'Awarapan 2' box office collection day 11: Emraan Hashmi’s film nears ₹200 crore globally, becomes his biggest grosser since 'The Dirty Picture'

The performance of Awarapan 2 has turned into a significant box-office success for Emraan Hashmi. Despite facing competition in the second week, the film has sustained its momentum and is now targeting the ₹200 crore worldwide milestone

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 10:18 AM IST
'Awarapan 2' box office collection day 11: Emraan Hashmi’s film nears ₹200 crore globally, becomes his biggest grosser since 'The Dirty Picture'Emraan Hashmi Awarapan 2 Collection

Awarapan 2 continues its impressive box-office run in its second week. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, the film has maintained a strong pace and is now inching closer to the coveted ₹200 crore mark worldwide.

Awarapan 2 Day 11 collection

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 collected ₹2.75 crore net in India on Day 11 across 11,344 shows. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached ₹139 crore. Its India gross collection stands at ₹165.75 crore.

Advertisement

READ THIS: Is 'Awarapan 3' on the cards? Writer drops big hint after 'Awarapan 2’ turns blockbuster

The film recorded a lower collection on its second Monday than on the weekend, but its overall performance remains strong. It has continued to attract audiences even after completing more than a week in theatres.

Worldwide collection nears ₹200 crore

The biggest milestone for Awarapan 2 is now within touching distance. The film earned around ₹0.50 crore overseas on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to ₹30.80 crore.

As per Sacnilk, the film's worldwide gross has reached ₹196.55 crore, meaning it is now only around ₹3.45 crore away from crossing the ₹200 crore mark.

The film had already crossed ₹100 crore in India net during its first week. On Day 5 alone, it earned ₹9.75 crore, taking its India net total to ₹100.75 crore and worldwide gross to ₹144.13 crore.

Advertisement

Awarapan 2 is also turning into a major box-office milestone for Emraan Hashmi. With its worldwide collection nearing ₹200 crore, the film has emerged as his biggest grosser since The Dirty Picture (2011).

According to Sacnilk, The Dirty Picture ended its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of around ₹117.64 crore, making the scale of Awarapan 2’s current performance even more significant.

ALSO READ: 'Awarapan 2' movie Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi nailed it again,' say netizens on 'Awarapan' sequel

Emraan Hashmi's strong Box Office comeback

The performance of Awarapan 2 has turned into a significant box-office success for Emraan Hashmi. Despite facing competition in the second week, the film has sustained its momentum and is now targeting the ₹200 crore worldwide milestone.

Advertisement

However, the arrival of Yash's Toxic on August 26 could put pressure on the film's screen count and daily earnings. With just a few crores left to reach ₹200 crore worldwide, the next few days will be crucial for Awarapan 2.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 10:18 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more