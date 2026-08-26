'Awarapan 2' Box Office Day 13: ₹160 crore and counting; will Yash's 'Toxic' impact Emraan Hashmi’s biggest hit?

READ THIS: Is 'Awarapan 3' on the cards? Writer drops big hint after 'Awarapan 2’ turns blockbuster

Awarapan 2 created history for Emraan Hashmi

The sequel has gone far beyond expectations at the box office. Released on August 14, Awarapan 2 opened strongly and maintained its momentum through the first week. Sacnilk data put its first-week net collection in India at ₹113.50 crore, while the film crossed the ₹140 crore net mark during its second weekend.

The success is particularly significant for Emraan Hashmi, as Awarapan 2 has emerged as his biggest solo hit. The film has also delivered a massive turnaround for a franchise whose 2007 original had a disappointing theatrical run.

Will 'Toxic' steal Awarapan 2’s audience?

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The biggest threat now comes from Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film arrives with considerably higher anticipation and is expected to command a large number of screens and shows.

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The clash could become important for Awarapan 2 because the Emraan Hashmi-starrer is entering the latter part of its second week, when collections naturally begin to slow. Toxic could further reduce its show count and screen availability, potentially putting pressure on its daily earnings. Trade reports had already identified Toxic as a major challenge for Awarapan 2 as the latter approached the ₹150 crore India-net milestone.

If Awarapan 2 manages to retain a reasonable number of shows and continues attracting audiences despite the Toxic wave, it could push well beyond its current total. However, if Toxic dominates the multiplexes and mass centres, the sequel could see a sharp drop in its daily collections.