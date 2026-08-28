'Awarapan 2' Box Office: Emraan Hashmi starrer eyes ₹150 crore net after weak midweek collections

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has collected ₹144.25 crore net in India so far, as of the morning of Day 15. The film is still awaiting its final Day 15 figures.

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The slowdown became particularly visible after the arrival of Yash’s Toxic. On Day 13, Awarapan 2 reportedly managed around ₹83.53 lakh, followed by approximately ₹66.21 lakh on Day 14, marking another decline.

Can Awarapan 2 bounce back this weekend?

Despite the recent weakness, the upcoming weekend could provide the film with another opportunity to regain momentum. The movie has already established a strong audience base, and a rise in occupancy on Saturday and Sunday could help it add several crores to its domestic total.

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The immediate target is clear: ₹150 crore net. With ₹144.25 crore already in the bag, the film needs roughly ₹5.75 crore more to reach the milestone.

However, the task is no longer as easy as it appeared earlier. Awarapan 2 is now playing with fewer shows, while Toxic has taken away a substantial share of screens and audience attention. Still, the film's earlier weekend jumps show that it can perform considerably better on Saturdays and Sundays than during weekdays.

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Awarapan cast

Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role as Shivam Pandit. The film features Disha Patani as Zara, along with Shabana Azmi, Shriya Saran, Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky, Aniruddh Rawal and Salil Acharya in key roles. The sequel is produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner.