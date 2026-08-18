'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' box office collection day 5: Emraan Hashmi-starrer tops ₹100 crore, Sunny Deol's film continues to struggle

READ THIS: 'Awarapan 2' movie Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi nailed it again,' say netizens on 'Awarapan' sequel

Awarapan 2 Day 5 collection

Awarapan 2 opened strongly with ₹22 crore on Day 1, followed by an impressive ₹33.75 crore on Saturday. The film collected another ₹26 crore on Sunday before witnessing a weekday drop to ₹9.25 crore on Monday.

With its cumulative India net collection now at ₹91.17 crore, the Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani-starrer is within touching distance of the ₹100 crore mark in India. The film had already crossed the ₹100 crore worldwide milestone during its opening weekend, according to Sacnilk.

The sequel's strong performance has been driven by nostalgia surrounding the 2007 original, Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam and strong audience interest in the romantic-action drama.

Advertisement

Batwara 1947 Day 5 collection

Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 is struggling to maintain momentum after its Independence Day boost. Sacnilk's latest live data puts the Sunny Deol-starrer at ₹28.52 crore net in India, with an India gross collection of ₹33.97 crore as of Tuesday morning. On Day 5, the film had earned ₹0.02 crore net from 390 shows at the time of reporting.

The film opened with ₹5.75 crore on Friday and witnessed a major jump on Independence Day, collecting ₹13.50 crore. However, its collections slipped to ₹7.25 crore on Sunday and then fell sharply to ₹2 crore on Monday. Its Tuesday occupancy was around 7% in the live data available at the time of reporting.

ALSO READ: 'Batwara 1947' movie Twitter review: 'Great comeback for Sunny Deol,' say netizens on Independence Day release

Advertisement

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

The contrast between the two films has become increasingly evident. Awarapan 2 has earned more than three times Batwara 1947's India net collection by Day 5, despite both films arriving during the same holiday frame.

The opening weekend itself established Awarapan 2 as the clear winner. Sacnilk reported an India net of around ₹81.75 crore for Awarapan 2 over its first three days, compared with ₹26.50 crore for Batwara 1947.

With Awarapan 2 now closing in on the ₹100 crore India net milestone and Batwara 1947 struggling below ₹30 crore, the box office clash has clearly tilted in Emraan Hashmi's favour.