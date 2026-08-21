'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' box office collection day 8: Emraan Hashmi’s film eyes ₹150 crore, Sunny Deol's film nosedives

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'Awarapan 2' Box Office Collection Day 8

Awarapan 2 opened strongly at the box office and continued its momentum throughout the first weekend. The film reportedly collected ₹22 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹33.75 crore on Day 2 and ₹26 crore on Day 3.

The film's collections remained steady during the weekdays, allowing it to finish its first week with around ₹113.50 crore in India net collections.

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On Day 8, Awarapan 2 has so far recorded an estimated ₹0.02 crore, taking its India net collection to approximately ₹113.52 crore. The figures are live estimates and could be revised as more data comes in.

The film's India gross collection currently stands at around ₹135.46 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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'Batwara 1947' Box Office Collection Day 8

Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 has struggled to maintain the pace of its opening weekend. The film began its theatrical run with approximately ₹5.75 crore on Day 1 and saw a major boost on Independence Day, when it collected around ₹13.50 crore.

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However, the film's collections declined sharply after the weekend. It earned an estimated ₹1.35 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week India net total to approximately ₹33.60 crore.

On Day 8, Batwara 1947 has so far collected around ₹0.01 crore, with its India net total standing at approximately ₹33.61 crore. Its India gross collection is estimated at around ₹39.88 crore.

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Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

The difference between the two films has become increasingly evident as they enter their second week. Awarapan 2 has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India net collections, while Batwara 1947 remains in the ₹30 crore range.

The difference is also visible in the number of shows. Awarapan 2 had around 1,182 shows on Day 8, compared with approximately 350 shows for Batwara 1947. With the second weekend approaching, Awarapan 2 will look to strengthen its position further, while Batwara 1947 will need a significant jump in occupancy and collections to recover lost ground.