‘Bhediya’ box office: Varun Dhawan’s latest flick hit by Monday blues; rakes in Rs 3.85 cr

Bhediya box office collection day 4: The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer horror comedy Bhediya has been hit by Monday blues as the film collected Rs 3.85 crore on its fourth day at the domestic box office. As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected a total of Rs 32.40 crore as of Monday.

Adarsh tweeted, “Bhediya should’ve performed better on the crucial Monday to cover lost ground… Needs to stay steady on the remaining weekdays… Lack of major opposition [till Avatar] can prove advantageous…. Friday Rs 7.48 crore, Saturday Rs 9.57 crore, Sunday Rs 11.50 crore, and Monday Rs 3.85 crore. Total: Rs 32.40 crore. India business.”

Collections for the latest Varun Dhawan film also saw a downward trend across major multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis due to reduced ticket prices. Bhediya minted Rs 1.71 crore from PVR (Rs 82 lakh), INOX (Rs 54 lakh), and Cinepolis (Rs 35 lakh) respectively, according to Adarsh.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is set in Arunachal Pradesh and focuses on Bhaskar who gets bitten by a wolf in the forest. After this, he starts transforming into a werewolf. Made at a budget of around Rs 60 crore, the film has been backed by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

The film features Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Saurabh Shukla, Deepak Dobriyal, and Paalin Kabak in pivotal roles and has special appearances from Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, and Sharad Kelkar.

