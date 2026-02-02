'Border 2' box office collection Day 10: Sunny Deol’s war drama crosses Rs 370 crore worldwide 

Sunny Deol’s war drama Border 2 has surged past a major box office landmark, grossing over Rs 370 crore worldwide within just ten days of release. Backed by a strong cast featuring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the film has managed to stay on course even as Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 fights for audience attention in theatres.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Sunday, its tenth day in cinemas, Border 2 generated over Rs 20 crore domestically, underlining its steady hold at the ticket counters. After slipping through the weekdays, the film found traction again over the weekend, with early estimates showing its net collection in India crossing Rs 275 crore, giving its global tally a boost.

A closer look at the day-wise trend shows the film opened on a solid note, collecting Rs 30 crore on its first Friday, followed by Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday. The film then recorded its highest single-day figure on the first Monday with Rs 59 crore, before tapering off through the week. The second weekend brought a visible turnaround again, with Rs 22.5 crore coming in on Day 10 alone.

Advertisement

By the end of the second weekend, the film’s domestic net earnings stood at Rs 275.25 crore. Worldwide, Border 2’s cumulative gross climbed to Rs 372 crore, with Rs 329 crore coming from the domestic market and Rs 43 crore attributed to overseas business.

The consistency in the film’s performance has stood out in a crowded release window, with multiple new titles competing not just in cinemas but also on digital platforms. The ensemble cast, led by Sunny Deol and supported by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has been credited with pulling audiences to theatres despite the competitive landscape.

Border 2 box office: Day-wise breakdown:

Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 30 crore

Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 36.5 crore

Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 54.5 crore

Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 59 crore

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 20 crore

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] Rs 13 crore

Day 7 [1st Thursday] Rs 11.25 crore

Day 8: [2nd Friday] Rs 11 crore

Day 9: [2nd Saturday] Rs 10.75 crore

Day 10: [2nd Sunday] Rs 22.5 crore

Total Rs 275.25 crore

Advertisement

The overseas market has contributed Rs 43 crore to the film’s gross total, evidence of the movie’s appeal among international audiences.