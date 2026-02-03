‘Border 2’ box office collection Day 11: Sunny Deol’s war drama inches towards ₹400 crore worldwide, crosses War 2

Border 2 box office: Sunny Deol-led war drama Border 2 is an absolute hit at the global ticket counters. The film has so far made around ₹381 crore within 11 days at the worldwide box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. At this rate, the film is set to cross the ₹400 crore milestone soon globally.

With this, the war drama has crossed the lifetime worldwide earnings of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2. During its lifetime, War 2 made a total of ₹364.35 crore at the worldwide box office.

Back home, Border 2 was hit by Monday blues, witnessing a fall of around 74.44 per cent. The film minted ₹224.25 crore during its first week at the domestic box office.

It further went on to make ₹10.75 crore on its second Friday, ₹17.75 crore on its second Saturday, ₹22.5 crore on its second Sunday, and around ₹5.75 crore on its second Monday. This is the first time in 11 days that the movie has gone down to single digits.

Commenting on the film's box office business, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "Border 2 remains super-steady on Monday, a working day, and collections are expected to grow today [Tuesday] thanks to discounted ticket rates."

⭐️ #Border2 [Week 2] Fri 12.53 cr, Sat 20.17 cr, Sun 24.22 cr, Mon 6.52 cr. Total: ₹ 308.41 cr.#India biz | Official Nett BOC |… pic.twitter.com/jpxM9hT7Nn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2026

Featuring Sunny Deol in the lead and backed by a strong cast featuring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 has drawn audiences with its action-packed storytelling and patriotic themes, bolstered by strong performances from its ensemble cast.

The film’s blend of intense combat sequences, emotional arcs and high production values has resonated with fans of the franchise and newcomers alike