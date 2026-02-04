'Border 2' box office collection day 12: Sunny Deol's war drama to cross ₹400 crore worldwide today? What we know so far

Border 2 collection: Sunny Deol-led high-octane war drama Border 2 has continued its momentum at the box office ever since its theatrical release time. At the worldwide box office, the film is likely to cross the ₹400 crore milestone on its second Wednesday.

The war drama has made a total of around ₹392.5 crore so far globally, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. At this rate, Border 2 is eyeing the lifetime worldwide box office numbers of the Kartik Aaryan-led comic caper Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 raked in ₹400.35 crore, whereas Brahmastra Part One: Shiva made a total of ₹431 crore at the global ticket counters.

Back home, Border 2's box office run has been completely unfazed by the Rani Mukerji-led whodunit Mardaani 3.

The film made ₹224.25 in its first week at the ticket counters and went on to rake in ₹10.75 crore on its second Friday, ₹17.75 crore on its second Saturday, ₹22.5 crore on its second Sunday, ₹5.75 crore on its second Monday, and around ₹5.75 crore on its second Tuesday.

As of its second Tuesday, Border 2's total India earnings stand at around ₹286.75 crore. With this, the war drama has neared the ₹300 crore mark despite its Tuesday numbers being in single digits.

Commenting on the film's box office business in India, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Border 2 records another healthy day on its second Tuesday, with discounted ticket rates proving to be a strong incentive in driving footfalls. The film should continue to trend well until the Valentine's Day releases arrive [on 13 Feb 2026]."

Mardaani 3 has not had much of an impact at the box office, partly because Mukerji's Shivani Shivaji Roy has an extremely weak opponent in the form of Mallika Prasad's Amma to face off in the third iteration of the Mardaani franchise.

Within its first 5 days at the ticket counters, the film has failed to cross the ₹25 crore mark.

Mardaani 3 made ₹4 crore on its opening Friday, ₹6.25 crore on its first Saturday, ₹7.25 crore on its first Sunday, ₹2.25 crore on its first Monday, and around ₹2.50 crore on its first Tuesday, taking the film's total India box office numbers to ₹22.25 crore.