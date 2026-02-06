'Border 2' box office collection day 14: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan-starrer war drama crosses 400 crore worldwide, beats Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

'Border 2' collection: The Sunny Deol-led war drama Border 2 has maintained a strong and steady run at the box office. At the worldwide ticket counters, the film has crossed the ₹400 crore mark within 14 days of its theatrical run.

Border 2 has minted ₹402.5 crore at the worldwide ticket counters, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, the film has cruised past the lifetime worldwide collections of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The comic caper made a total of ₹400.35 crore during its lifetime run globally.

Back home, the film has seen a consistent decline in its numbers from its second Monday onwards.

Border 2 made a total of ₹224.25 crore in its first week and went on to rake in ₹10.75 crore on its second Friday, ₹17.75 crore on its second Saturday, ₹22.5 crore on its second Sunday, ₹5.75 crore on its second Monday, ₹5.75 crore on its second Tuesday, ₹4.15 crore on its second Wednesday, and around ₹3.35 crore on its second Thursday.

With this, the film's total India collection reached ₹294.25 crore. The film had an overall 8.11 per cent occupancy across its shows on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Border 2 producer and JP Dutta's daughter, Nidhi Dutta, confirmed Border 3 and teased two additional war films with T-Series. In an interview with NDTV, she said they had the story for Border 3 in mind and have been actively working on it for the past 2 years.

"Bhushan ji has announced the film, and we hope to share more big updates about Border 3 soon. It took time to make Border 2 because we were not getting the right story for the film. But this time (in the case of Border 3), there won't be a lot of delay. This time we have stories; I don't think it will take a lot of time to come up with Border 3."

She said the team will share updates on these projects soon. When asked whether Sunny Deol will feature in these films, she said, "Can anyone defend India without Sunny Deol? This is the truth."

Border 2 is the sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border, directed by JP Dutta. The film is set against the events of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Besides Sunny Deol, the war drama features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in significant roles.