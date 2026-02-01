'Border 2' box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol's film beats Hrithik Roshan-led 'War 2', eyes ₹300 crore in India

Border 2 box office: Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 has refused to slow down at the domestic ticket counters, as the film has finally crossed the ₹250 crore mark at the Indian box office.

The film made a total of ₹224.25 crore in its first week and further added ₹10.75 crore on its second Friday and around ₹17.75 crore on its second Saturday to its collections. With this, Border 2's total box office earnings in India stand at ₹252.75 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film had an overall occupancy of 28.62 per cent across its shows in the country, with its night shows logging the highest occupancy at 42.35 per cent.

With this, the Sunny Deol-led war drama has beaten the lifetime earnings of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2. During its lifetime run of over 30 days, War 2 raked in a total of ₹236.55 crore at the Indian box office.

The war drama's box office numbers are likely to see a further boost on Sunday. At this rate, Border 2 is expected to cross the ₹300 crore mark soon in India.

Meanwhile, the screening of the film was cancelled at the Rajhans Multiplex in Gujarat's Valsad after an accident. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, a portion of the auditorium ceiling collapsed just as the entry for the film's 9 am show was underway.

This triggered panic among the public and led to the cancellation of the show, with everyone evacuated from the premises immediately. No injuries or casualties have been reported, as per officials.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is the sequel to JP Dutta's iconic 1997 film Border. Besides Sunny Deol, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Paramvir Cheema, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in significant roles.

Produced by T-Series and Nidhi Dutta, the film was released in theatres on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day 2026 weekend.