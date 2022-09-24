Brahmastra Box Office Collection: 6.5 million tickets sold on National Cinema Day, earnings up 240%

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer fantasy action-adventure film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ saw a massive uptick in its collections on National Cinema Day, September 23. The Ayan Mukerji-directed movie also saw a huge jump in ticket sales and minted nearly Rs 11 crore nett in all languages on Friday.

This huge jump from Thursday’s nearly Rs 3 crore could also be due to reduced ticket prices on the day as rates were lowered to Rs 75 at regular screens and around Rs 200 at premium screens to commemorate National Cinema Day.

Brahmastra’s Hindi language collections on its third Friday stood at approx. Rs 8.50 crore nett. Interestingly, this is the second-highest third Friday of all time after SS Rajamouli’s epic action film ‘Bahubali - The Conclusion’ in Hindi.

Brahmastra saw almost 14 lakh moviegoers on its third Friday alone, which is around 25 per cent less than its first day admissions, according to BoxofficeIndia.com. The film’s overall Hindi language collection is at Rs 200 crore nett mark.

Brahmastra is one of the rare original Hindi film to cross the Rs 200-crore nett mark post-COVID-19 pandemic. The Kashmir Files is the other film to achieve the feat.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra’s director Ayan Mukerji, in an interview, revealed that the movie’s sequels will be darker. He said that there will be both light and darkness in the subsequent sequels of “Brahmastra”.

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ was the first of the three instalments of the epic action-adventure franchise. The first chapter follows Ranbir's Shiva who unlocks his power to wield the 'Agni' (fire) Astra after he meets his love interest Isha (Alia).

"It is a love story and Shiva got his power from love. But 'Part Two: Dev' will be a darker and juicier story in terms of the dramatic conflict. The follow-ups will be darker for sure," Mukerji added.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' was made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore and was released in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The movie has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Disney.

The producers have also announced the title for the second film in the Astraverse universe, which will be called 'Brahmastra Part 2: Dev'. While it has still not been revealed who will play 'Dev' in the second part, there have been speculations that either Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh could play the lead role in the film.