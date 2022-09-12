Brahmastra box office collection Day 3: Ranbir-Alia starrer earns Rs 225 cr worldwide

Brahmastra is slowly inching towards break-even with its three days earnings now crossing Rs 200 crore mark globally. The movie, made on a whopping over Rs 400 crore budget, has already earned over Rs 225 crore and is set to enter Rs 300 crore club - which would be the highest for any Bollywood film since the pandemic. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel on Monday shared the worldwide box office collection of the film. "#Brahmastra First Weekend Worldwide - Rs 225 cr Gross... Friday- Rs 75 cr Saturday- RS 85 cr Sunday- 65 cr #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt."

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the first installment of Bollywood's ambitious ‘Astraverse’ trilogy in Hindi bagged more than Rs 39.5 crore on Day 3 ie., Sunday. "Brahmāstra has a FABULOUS weekend...Hindi version... Nett BOC... Day 1: Rs 31.5 cr+ Day 2: Rs 37.5 cr+ Day 3: Rs 39.5 cr+ Final total could be higher..."

He also shared the collection of the regional version of the film and said: "Final total could be higher... India biz. National chains superb...Day 1: Rs 17.15 cr est. Day 2: Rs 20.73 cr est. Day 3: Rs 21.63 cr est."

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2022

Kangana Ranaut joined the ongoing online debate on the Brahmastra's box office collections and questioned Karan Johar on why he was not sharing the net figures. She also hinted that the gross figures were being inflated. She in a post on Instagram said: "OK released on Friday and on Sunday it’s a big hit already and by the way, made huge profits also…In 250 crore (that also a fake figure) 650 crore budget (including VFX) just because Prime Focus is co-producer doesn’t mean VFX doesn’t have any cost…yeh Karan Johar mathematician ka maths… humko bhi seekhna hai.”

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first installment of the Astraverse trilogy, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Karan Johar. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in major roles.

