Brahmastra box office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film’s Hindi version crosses Rs 100 cr in India

The Hindi version of Ranbir Kapoor-film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has managed to cross Rs 100 crore in the first weekend. The film collected Rs 31.5 crore on Friday, Rs 37.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 39.5 crore on Sunday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Adarsh said that the film’s final total could be higher and it is doing well in national chains.

Brahmāstra has a FABULOUS weekend... *#Hindi* version... *#Nett* BOC...

Day 1: ₹ 31.5 cr+

Day 2: ₹ 37.5 cr+

Day 3: ₹ 39.5 cr+

Final total could be higher... #India biz.

National chains superb...

Day 1: ₹ 17.15 cr est

Day 2: ₹ 20.73 cr est

Day 3: ₹ 21.63 cr est pic.twitter.com/5HVxevmoDV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2022

Meanwhile, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that Brahmastra logged in “biggest weekend of all time for a Hindi film.” Kadel said the film’s collections stood at Rs 125 crore in all languages – Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Brahmastra’s overall collections are Rs 37 crore on Friday, Rs 42 crore on Saturday and Rs 45 crore on Sunday, as per Kadel. The film has minted Rs 15 crore in the south Indian market so far whereas its collections have breached the Rs 100 crore-mark in the Hindi market.

#Brahmastra scores BIGGEST WEEKEND OF ALL TIME FOR A HINDI FILM.



Fri - ₹ 37 cr

Sat- ₹ 42 cr

Sun- ₹ 45 cr



Weekend- ₹ 125 cr

ALL languages NBOC



Hindi Biz

Fri - ₹ 32 cr

Sat - ₹ 37 cr ( 15.80 % growth)

Sun - ₹ 41 cr ( 11 % growth )



South Languages - ₹ 15 cr pic.twitter.com/0MHz4OeBx9 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has taken a sly dig at Karan Johar for allegedly putting out false numbers and said she wants to understand the “maths” behind these box office numbers.

Ranaut wrote in her recent Instagram story, “OK released on Friday and on Sunday it’s a big hit already and by the way made huge profits also…. In 250 crore (that also a fake figure) 650 crore budget (including VFX) just because Prime Focus is co producer doesn’t mean VFX doesn’t have any cost…yeh Karan Johar mathematician ka maths… humko bhi seekhna hai.”

Also read: Brahmastra review: VFX-heavy Ranbir-Alia starrer unfolds a grand vision

She also shared a screenshot of Box Office India’s official Twitter handle and wrote, “Also they did major harassment on Dhaakad failure and ticket sales… What you sow is what you reap… I am here now. I want to understand this mathematics… I don’t do underhand conspiracies, I don’t backstab… I challenge openly and righteously..”

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the Astraverse trilogy. Besides Ranbir and Alia, it features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in significant roles. The film has been made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore— Rs 300 crore investment by Star Studios and Rs 150 crore contribution of visual effects (VFX), Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor from Prime Focus.

Also read: Brahmastra Box Office Collection: Ranbir, Alia's film earns Rs 160 crore in 2 days

Also read: 'Brahmastra Part 2: Dev' announced; Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan rumoured to play lead role