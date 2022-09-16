Brahmastra box office collection day 7: Ranbir-Alia film rakes in Rs 170 cr, set to cross Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's record

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer fantasy action film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is moving strength to strength at the box office as the movie has raked in Rs 170 crore in its first week of release. The film minted Rs 9.25 crore on the seventh day and should enter the Rs 200 crore club by the end of the second weekend.

Of the Rs 170 crore, Rs 150 crore have come from the Hindi version and Rs 20 crore have come from the South Indian market. Despite a slight downturn on weekdays, the film is set to surpass Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and become the second highest-grossing film of 2022 after Vivek Agnihorti-directorial The Kashmir Files, according to entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, there were reports that ardent fans of Nagarjuna demanded a spin-off of Nagarjuna’s character in Brahmastra. They praised the actor for making the most of his screen time in the film. The actor, also known for his films like Zakhm and Khuda Gawah, said in a recent interview that he does not know whether this will happen or not but he would love to be a part of it if it materialises.

Brahmastra, the first film in the Astraverse trilogy, focuses on DJ Shiva who discovers there are supernatural factors dictating his life. He goes on to find about the existence of astras (supernatural weapons), Brahmansh (a group of individuals who wield these astras), the most powerful astra Brahmastra and the battle to control it. The film, mounted on a budget of around Rs 450 crore, also stars Amitabh Bachchan (Guru), Mouni Roy (Junoon), Nagarjuna Akkineni (Anish Shetty) and Shah Rukh Khan (Mohan Bhargava) in significant roles.

