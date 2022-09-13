Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir-Alia film collects between Rs 14.50-16.5 cr on day 4

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is likely to have collected anywhere between Rs 14.50 crore to Rs 16.50 crore on the fourth day since its release, taking the total collection to Rs 137 crore. The film is inching closer towards the Rs 150 crore-mark at the box office and is also Ranbir Kapoor’s third movie to reach this mark after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Sanju, according to entertainment news portal Bollywood Hungama.

As per film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the film has already raked in Rs 225 crore worldwide. Brahmastra collected Rs 75 crore on Friday, Rs 85 crore on Saturday and Rs 65 crore on Sunday in the overseas market.

While Ranbir Kapoor’s film is scoring big gains at the box office, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said she wants to understand the “maths'' behind these collections. She said in an Instagram story, “OK released on Friday and on Sunday it’s a big hit already and by the way made huge profits also… In 250 crore (that also a fake figure) 650 crore budget (including VFX) just because Prime Focus is co-producer doesn’t mean VFX doesn’t have any cost… yeh Karan Johar mathematician ka maths… humko bhi seekhna hai.”

Ranaut isn’t the only one raising questions on Brahmastra’s astronomical box office numbers. Kumar Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital, told Business Today that footfalls and theatre occupancy for the film continues to be 20 per cent lesser than what it was for pre-COVID releases like Kabir Singh and War. He also said the film’s opening was strong on higher ticket prices and due to its VFX.

Meanwhile, the film has also been leaked on piracy sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram, 123movies, Filmyzilla and torrent sites in HD format despite a Delhi High Court order prohibiting the unauthorised streaming of a movie citing copyright infringement and adverse impact on business.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first film in the Astraverse trilogy. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, it features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles and has been made on a massive budget of around Rs 450 crore.

