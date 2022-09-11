Brahmastra Box Office Collection: Ranbir, Alia's film earns Rs 160 crore in 2 days

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy action-adventure film ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva,’ has earned Rs 160 crore in worldwide collections within two days of its release. Ayan Mukerji-directed movie released on September 9 and minted Rs 75 crore globally on its first day.

According to Bollywood trade analyst Sumit Kadel’s Twitter post, the movie grossed Rs 85 crore globally on Saturday, taking its worldwide total to Rs 160 crore.

#Brahmastra records a MASSIVE day-2 collection worldwide.



Friday - ₹ 75 cr Gross

Saturday- ₹ 85 cr Gross



2 days total WW Total- ₹ 160 cr



India Biz

Friday - ₹ 37 cr ( All Lang)

Saturday- ₹ 42 cr ( All Lang)



Two days India - ₹ 79 cr nett

Gross 93 cr

In the domestic box office, the movie minted Rs 42 crore (All Lang) on Day 2.

Kadel, in another tweet, had predicted that the movie’s advance booking for Sunday is ‘Humongous’ and its Day-3 biz will be ‘Enormous.’

#Brahmastra Sunday Advance Booking is HUMONGOUS.. Better than Friday & Saturday.. Day-3 biz will be ENORMOUS !! — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 10, 2022

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the movie also features stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan plays an extended cameo in the movie.

Moreover, the producers have also announced the title for the second film in the Astraverse universe, which will be called ‘Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’. While it has still not been revealed who will play 'Dev' in the second part, there have been speculations that either Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh could play the lead role in the film.

'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' was made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore and was released in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. It has also recorded advance bookings worth over Rs 18 crore. Brahmastra has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Disney, among others.

