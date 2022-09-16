'Brahmastra' box office: Ranbir-Alia fantasy-action film breaches Rs 300 cr mark worldwide

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has hit the coveted Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office in its first week. Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar confirmed the development via an Instagram post. Johar shared a short clip and wrote, "Love and light ruling the global box office at number 1! Entering the second week with a heart full of gratitude and excitement."

At the domestic box office, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has minted Rs 170 crore as of Thursday. Brahmastra collected Rs 9.25 crore on the seventh day. Of these Rs 170 crore, Rs 150 crore have come from the Hindi belt whereas Rs 20 crore have come from the South Indian markets.

Brahmastra is on the path to break the box office records set by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and become the second-highest grossing Hindi film after Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar-starrer The Kashmir Files.

Meanwhile, makers of Brahmastra are also mulling a spin-off film for Shah Rukh Khan's character in the film. Khan plays a scientist Mohan Bhargava who wields the Vanar Astra. Ayan Mukerji told Indian Express that an origin story of Khan's character would be interesting.

Backed jointly by Dharma Productions, Star Studios, Starlight Pictures and Prime Focus, the film covers the story of DJ Shiva who finds out that supernatural elements are dictating his life. After this, Shiva gets to know about astras or supernatural weapons, Brahmansh -- a group of individuals who wield these astras, Brahmastra and the battle against evil forces led by Junoon to get the Brahmastra under control. Besides Ranbir and Alia, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

