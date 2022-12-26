'Cirkus' box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh’s comic caper crosses Rs 20 cr-mark 

Cirkus box office day 3: Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde-starrer comedy caper Cirkus has crossed Rs 20 crore at the domestic box office. The film's performance on its initial weekend was underwhelming as it collected Rs 6.25 crore on the first Friday, Rs 6.40 crore on the first Saturday, and Rs 7.45 crore on the first Sunday, taking its total collection to Rs 20.10 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

The latest Rohit Shetty directorial opened to negative reviews as soon as it hit theatres on Friday. Moviegoers bashed the movie for its weak script and also took Ranveer Singh to task for hamming his way through the film’s running minutes. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the film “lacks entertainment and humour you associate with a Rohit Shetty film… Has some funny moments [second half], but the spark is missing.”

In tandem with Adarsh, film analyst Komal Nahta said that the star cast failed to deliver due to a weak script. Nahta said, “On the whole, Cirkus is a poor fare and will not be able to make any mark at the ticket windows. For its canvas and budget, it will do below-average business at the box office.”

Besides Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, the film features Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is the remake of the 1982 film Angoor which featured Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in lead roles. Angoor itself is an adaptation of the 1968 film Do Dooni Chaar, which was adapted from the 1963 Bengali film Bhranti Bilas. Bhranti Bilas was adapted from a novel of the same name by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. This novel was also adapted from William Shakespeare’s popular play Comedy of Errors.

Also read: Cirkus box office collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's film continues to underperform with Rs 12.65 cr

Also read: 'Cirkus' review: ‘Felt like a Sajid Khan film’, say netizens on Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde-starrer comedy caper