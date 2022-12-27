Cirkus box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh film struggles, collects Rs 23.25 cr

Cirkus box office: Rohit Shetty’s latest venture Cirkus has failed to make an impact at the ticket counters as the film has collected a total of Rs 23.25 crore as of Monday, according to initial estimates. The Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde-starrer comedy minted Rs 6.25 crore on its first Friday, Rs 6.40 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 8.20 crore on its Sunday, and Rs 2.40 crore on its first Monday, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

The film was criticised severely on social media for its tepid screenplay and Ranveer Singh’s performance. Critics also said that the ensemble cast could not showcase their acting chops due to the weak script.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called Cirkus “outdated” and said in a tweet, “Lacks entertainment and humour you associate with a Rohit Shetty film… Has some funny moments [second half], but the spark is missing.”

Film analyst Komal Nahta said in his review, “On the whole, Cirkus is a poor fare and will not be able to make any mark at the ticket windows. For its canvas and budget, it will do below-average business at the box office.” He also said that dialogues penned by Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bendre, and Vidhi Ghodgaonkar seem bad in most places and funny in some.

Cirkus is the second collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh after the 2018 blockbuster Simmba. Singh also made a special appearance in Shetty’s 2021 film Sooryavanshi. This is also the second collaboration between Varun Sharma and Rohit Shetty as the two worked together in the 2015 film Dilwale before this.

The film is an official remake of the 1982 classic Angoor, which was an adaptation of the 1968 Hindi film Do Dooni Chaar. Do Dooni Chaar was an adaptation of the 1963 Bengali film Bhranti Bilas. Besides Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari and Siddhartha Jadhav in significant roles.

