Coolie crosses ₹216 crore in India, races past War 2 with ₹400cr+ global haul

Coolie has officially crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India, pulling in ₹216 crore net by Day 6 (Tuesday, August 19), according to early estimates from Sacnilk. With a steady ₹9.50 crore added on Tuesday alone, Rajinikanth’s high-voltage action entertainer continues its box office dominance despite mixed critical reviews.

Globally, the film is also holding firm. Coolie’s extended opening weekend (August 14–17) brought in over $44 million (₹385 crore+), and with Tuesday’s earnings, its worldwide total is estimated to be above ₹400 crore. While it won’t breach the ₹600 crore mark by this weekend, current trends indicate it could cross that milestone sometime next week — a feat previously achieved by only a few Tamil blockbusters like 2.0, Jailer, and Leo.

In the ongoing box office clash with War 2, Coolie has taken a clear lead. On Day 6, War 2 stood at ₹192.85 crore India net, with global earnings of around ₹283 crore — significantly behind Coolie in both markets. While both films launched during the Independence Day frame, War 2 has seen sharper weekday drops, particularly in regional circuits. Coolie, in contrast, has displayed better hold across the board.

Critically, what sets Coolie apart is its weekday stability. Even as buzz cools post-holiday, the film is attracting steady footfalls, especially in South India and overseas markets. Trade analysts now see it as a strong contender to join the ₹600 crore global club within the next 7–10 days.

For Rajinikanth, this would mark yet another massive commercial triumph, proving once again that star power and mass appeal can override lukewarm reviews. If the pace holds, Coolie may also challenge all-time Tamil records and set up a strong second weekend.

With ₹216 crore in India and a global total that has already crossed ₹400 crore, Coolie is the front-runner of August — and looks poised to go much further.