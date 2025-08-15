Coolie OTT release: Where and when to stream Rajinikanth–Lokesh Kanagaraj’s hit

Rajinikanth’s latest film Coolie is set for a blockbuster run both on screen and online, with Amazon Prime Video acquiring its OTT rights for a record ₹120 crore. Released in theatres on August 14, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed action drama has already grossed ₹68.1 crore net in India and ₹145 crore worldwide within its first 24 hours, positioning it among the biggest Indian openings of 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The film’s arrival has been nothing short of a spectacle. Across Tamil Nadu, fans marked the release with fireworks, rallies, and early-morning shows, while towering cut-outs and street processions turned cinema halls into festival grounds. Social media platforms have been flooded with videos of crowds dancing in aisles and cheering at whistle-worthy moments.

The pan-India rollout, including a wider push into North Indian markets, has expanded its reach beyond Rajinikanth’s traditional strongholds. Critics and audiences are praising the superstar’s commanding screen presence, Kanagaraj’s tightly packed screenplay, and high-octane action sequences. Early word-of-mouth suggests the film could sustain strong momentum well into its second week.

Coolie had earned ₹68.1 crore net domestically and an estimated ₹145 crore globally. Tamil Nadu, the Telugu states, and key overseas markets have delivered particularly strong numbers.

Advertisement

To maximise both theatrical and digital returns, the producers have structured an eight-week gap before the OTT debut. Multiple sources indicate the streaming release is timed for the Dussehra festival window in October 2025.

The ₹120 crore OTT deal places Coolie among the highest-valued digital acquisitions in Tamil cinema, alongside titles like Leo.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Coolie features Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Kanna Ravi, and a special appearance by Aamir Khan. The plot follows a former coolie union leader who investigates a friend’s mysterious death, leading him deep into a dangerous crime syndicate.

With Rajinikanth in full mass-action form and Lokesh Kanagaraj delivering his trademark blend of sharp writing and explosive set-pieces, Coolie is on track to be one of 2025’s defining box office and streaming successes.