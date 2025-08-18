Coolie storms past War 2 with ₹350 cr in 4 days, fastest Tamil film to hit ₹300 cr, ₹600 cr next?

Rajinikanth’s Coolie has emerged as the undisputed box office champ of 2025, pulling in ₹194.25 crore net in India and an estimated ₹350 crore worldwide in just four days—outpacing rival big-budget release War 2 by a wide margin.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Coolie earned ₹65 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹54.75 crore on Day 2, ₹39.5 crore on Day 3, and a projected ₹35 crore on Sunday. That brings its four-day India net to ₹194.25 crore, with a gross of ₹188.5 crore through Day 3.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Worldwide, the film hit ₹320 crore gross by Saturday, including a massive ₹131.5 crore from overseas markets. With Sunday’s performance, the total is expected to top ₹350 crore.

Coolie has also dethroned War 2, which netted ₹170 crore in India and ₹210–220 crore globally over the same period—despite War 2 having more screens and a pan-India star cast featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

The film has already set several records:

Fastest Tamil film to cross ₹300 crore worldwide

Highest opening day ever for a Tamil film (₹65 crore India, ₹150+ crore worldwide)

Highest-grossing Tamil release of 2025

Record first-weekend occupancy and advance bookings for a Rajinikanth film

Industry trackers say the ₹500 crore mark looks likely, but ₹600 crore will require a strong weekday hold and a blockbuster second weekend. “Avoiding a big Monday drop is crucial,” one analyst noted, adding that Rajinikanth’s broad appeal and the holiday advantage may help carry momentum.

Advertisement

Coolie’s lead over War 2 has been decisive—outperforming it in both occupancy rates and total gross despite the latter's star power and wider release footprint.

If Coolie maintains its pace, it’s not just poised to dominate 2025—it could go down as one of the biggest hits in Tamil cinema history.