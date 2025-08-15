'Coolie' vs 'War 2' box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth's film mints ₹65 crore, Hrithik Roshan-starrer lags behind 'Pathaan' in India

This weekend, it is a clash of the titans at the box office. Rajinikanth-led gangster drama Coolie and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-led commercial actioner War 2 hit the theatres ahead of Independence Day 2025.

While Coolie opened to mixed reviews due to its first half and background music by Anirudh Ravichander, War 2 received overwhelmingly negative reviews as its VFX and story did not sit well with critics and audiences.

Here's how both films have fared at the domestic box office

Coolie box office collection day 1

The Rajinikanth-led gangster drama logged a solid opening at the Indian box office. The film made a total of around ₹65 crore on its first day at the domestic box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Of this, ₹45 crore came from its Tamil version, ₹15 crore from its Telugu version, ₹4.5 crore from its Hindi version and ₹0.5 crore from its Kannada version.

Coolie's shows logged a stellar occupancy throughout the day.

The film logged an overall occupancy of 86.99 per cent across its Tamil shows and around 35.66 per cent in its Hindi shows. Its Telugu shows, on the other hand, logged an overall occupancy of 92.10 per cent.

War 2 box office collection day 1

The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer commercial actioner lagged behind Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 blockbuster film Pathaan on its opening day.

War 2 raked in a total of ₹52.5 crore on its day 1, of which ₹29 crore came from its Hindi version, whereas ₹23.25 crore came from its Telugu version.

Pathaan minted ₹55 crore on its first day at the Indian box office. War 2's shows logged a decent occupancy on its first day.

The film's Hindi shows logged an overall occupancy of 29.24 per cent while its Tamil shows reported an overall occupancy of 42.41 per cent on August 14.