Coolie vs War 2 Day 2: Rajinikanth leads with ₹151 crore, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR close behind

Regionally, Coolie continues to dominate in Tamil and Telugu circuits, bolstered by Rajinikanth's unmatched pull in the South. Meanwhile, War 2 is accelerating in the Hindi and Telugu markets, with occupancy levels topping 50% in urban centers and multiplexes.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 16, 2025 7:56 AM IST
Both films have benefited from the Independence Day holiday window, and trade analysts expect weekend collections to soar.

After two blockbuster days at the box office, Coolie is holding a slim lead over War 2, pulling ahead in total collections across India and overseas—even as War 2 edges out the Rajinikanth-starrer in Day 2 earnings.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk and other trade outlets, Coolie has amassed ₹118.5 crore in India net collections over two days, surpassing War 2, which stands at ₹108 crore. Globally, Coolie has raked in approximately ₹151 crore, thanks in part to a phenomenal overseas showing estimated at $8 million.

On Day 2, however, it was War 2 that led the charts. The Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR action spectacle earned ₹56.5 crore across India, overtaking Coolie’s Day 2 total of ₹53.5 crore. Despite that daily surge, Coolie’s historic Day 1 haul of ₹65 crore, the highest ever for a Tamil-language film, helped it maintain its lead in cumulative earnings.

Regionally, Coolie continues to dominate in Tamil and Telugu circuits, bolstered by Rajinikanth’s unmatched pull in the South. Meanwhile, War 2 is accelerating in the Hindi and Telugu markets, with occupancy levels topping 50% in urban centers and multiplexes.

Both films have benefited from the Independence Day holiday window, and trade analysts expect weekend collections to soar. Projections suggest that both Coolie and War 2 could surpass ₹200 crore India gross by Sunday.

While Coolie holds the advantage in the South and overseas, War 2 has gained momentum in the Hindi heartland. With massive star power on both sides and mixed but serviceable reviews, the final verdict could hinge on Saturday and Sunday footfalls.

Published on: Aug 16, 2025 7:56 AM IST
