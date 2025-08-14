Rajinikanth’s Coolie is dominating the Independence Day box office battle, racing ahead of YRF’s War 2 in advance bookings, global pre-sales, and opening momentum—while early reports suggest mixed initial reviews for both.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie has racked up over ₹46 crore in Indian advance bookings, selling more than 12 lakh tickets before release. Worldwide, its pre-sales crossed ₹100 crore—the highest for any Indian film in 2025 so far. North America alone contributed $2.85 million, outpacing War 2 by more than fourfold.

In India, early Day 1 net estimates place Coolie at ₹7.4 crore across Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu markets.

Meanwhile, War 2—starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR under Ayan Mukerji’s direction—has seen ₹20–30 crore in Indian advance bookings with 5.17 lakh tickets sold. Overseas performance is modest, with global pre-sales estimated at ₹10–15 crore and U.S. figures around $650K.

As per initial reviews reported in media and social channels, Coolie is praised for its “festival energy” and Rajinikanth’s mass appeal, though some critiques mention a familiar storyline. War 2 is getting mixed reactions, with action sequences noted positively but concerns raised over its story, visual effects, and music execution.

Yash Raj Films, banking on its Spy Universe and momentum from the successful Saiyaara, now faces pressure as War 2 trails not only in sales but in buzz. With Independence Day and weekend crowds still ahead, the studio hopes for a surge from Telugu states, where bookings began later.