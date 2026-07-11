'Dhamaal 4' box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn's latest film takes good opening, further boost expected on weekend 1

Dhamaal 4 is here — and already making noise. Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and the mad gang returned to a warm welcome, with a solid Day 1 opening. Fans clearly hadn't forgotten what made the original a cult classic, and this chapter seems to be hitting the right notes.

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The start is encouraging, but weekends are where Dhamaal films truly come alive. With families and friend groups expected to turn out over Saturday and Sunday, a big box office jump looks likely. So how much did it earn on Day 1, and can it keep the momentum going?

Dhamaal 4 raked in ₹13.75 crore in net domestic box office on its opening day, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. This translates into India's gross collections of ₹16.50 crore and worldwide earnings of ₹21.50 crore on day 1.

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The film's shows on Friday logged an overall occupancy of 24.54%, with the highest occupancy recorded in its night shows at 42%. Top contributors to the film's occupancy were Chennai (49.3%), Lucknow (34%), Jaipur (31%), Chandigarh (26.3%), Mumbai (24%), Hyderabad (22.8%), Bengaluru (22.8%) and NCR (22.8%).

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The film is likely to see a good jump in its business over the weekend as comedies seem to have come back in vogue after Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle. Dhamaal 4 is eyeing the ₹50 crore mark over the 3-day opening weekend before the crucial Monday test, according to Bollywood Hungama.

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Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is the fourth instalment of the Dhamaal film series and a direct sequel to Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019).

Dhamaal 4 focuses on a group of money-hungry misfits racing against each other to find a treasure hidden on a remote island, encountering a bumbling crew of modern pirates searching for the treasure as well.

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Besides Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, the film stars Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar in significant roles.