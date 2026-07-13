Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn's comedy becomes franchise's biggest opener; nears ₹100 cr club

Ajay Devgn-starrer Dhamaal 4 has delivered a blockbuster opening weekend, emerging as the biggest opener in the history of the popular comedy franchise. Backed by strong word-of-mouth and impressive weekend growth, the Indra Kumar directorial is now just ₹8 crore away from the ₹100 crore worldwide gross milestone.

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According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹14 crore net on Friday, followed by ₹22.5 crore on Saturday and ₹28.5 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend India net total to ₹65 crore. In gross terms, the film earned ₹16.8 crore on Friday, ₹27 crore on Saturday and ₹34.2 crore on Sunday, resulting in an India gross collection of ₹78 crore after three days.

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The film has also performed strongly in international markets, earning ₹14 crore overseas, which takes its worldwide gross collection to ₹92 crore by the end of its opening weekend. With just ₹8 crore more needed, Dhamaal 4 is expected to cross the ₹100 crore worldwide mark early in its first week.

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On Sunday, Mumbai led the film's key markets with 55.5% occupancy across 868 shows, followed closely by Ahmedabad (55%). Pune registered 47.8%, Bengaluru 46.3%, NCR 45%, and Surat 43.8%, underscoring Dhamaal 4's strong nationwide appeal and healthy footfalls across major urban centres.

Dhamaal 4 vs Alpha

Dhamaal 4 has comfortably outperformed Alia Bhatt's Alpha in its initial theatrical run. While the Ajay Devgn-led comedy amassed ₹65 crore net in India and ₹92 crore worldwide within its opening weekend, Alpha had earned ₹37.85 crore net in India, ₹45.34 crore gross in India, and ₹63.64 crore worldwide after its first four days, including Monday. The numbers indicate that Dhamaal 4 has built significantly stronger early momentum, reaching the ₹92 crore global mark in just three days and positioning itself to cross the ₹100 crore worldwide milestone much faster than the YRF spy thriller.

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Dhamaal 4 comfortably surpassed the opening weekend collections of all previous films in the series, making it the biggest debut for the franchise to date. The film's strong performance has been driven by positive word-of-mouth and a significant rise in foot traffic over the weekend.

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Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan and an ensemble cast. The film continues the franchise's trademark blend of slapstick comedy and adventure, which appears to have resonated with audiences across multiplexes and single-screen theatres.

The focus now shifts to the film's weekday performance. A healthy hold on Monday could help Dhamaal 4 comfortably enter the ₹100 crore worldwide club and further strengthen its position as one of the biggest Hindi comedy successes of 2026.