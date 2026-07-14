'Dhamaal 4' box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn-led film crosses ₹100 crore worldwide

Turns out, people really needed a good laugh. Dhamaal 4 is having a blast at the box office — and the numbers are proof.

Ajay Devgn and company seem to have struck exactly the right chord with audiences looking for a fun, no-frills theatrical experience. The film has held strong since its opening, riding on solid word-of-mouth and packed weekend shows.

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The big question now: can Dhamaal 4 keep the momentum going into the weekdays and push for even bigger numbers? Here's a look at the full day-wise box office collection so far.

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Dhamaal 4 worldwide box office

As of its first Monday, the film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. According to film trade portal Sacnilk, Ajay Devgn's film has raked in ₹102.83 crore globally as of its day 4.

Dhamaal 4 domestic box office

Back home, the film saw a drop of nearly 70% in its daily collections. Dhamaal 4 minted ₹14 crore on its first Friday, ₹22.50 crore on its first Saturday, ₹28.50 crore on its first Sunday, and ₹8.75 crore on its first Monday.

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With this, the film has made a total of ₹73.75 crore in terms of its net domestic collections so far. This translates into total India gross collections of ₹88.33 crore.

On Monday, Chennai led the markets with 29% occupancy, followed by Lucknow (28%), Jaipur (22.3%), Mumbai (19.3%) and NCR (18.5%).

What are trade experts saying on the film's India business?

#BoxOffice #EarlyEstimates #Monday#Dhamaal4 has held on well today with less than 50% drop when compared to Friday. It’s trending around 8-9 crores range which is good for a Monday.



The successful run of #Bollywood continues with this family comedy entertainer. — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 13, 2026 #Dhamaal4 enters Monday with tremendous momentum after a phenomenal weekend.



The BIG TEST has been passed, as early estimates suggest a ₹9-11 Cr nett Monday, which is outstanding for a non-holiday.



Strong word of mouth, family audience patronage, and limited competition should… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 13, 2026

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Dhamaal 4 story, cast

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film focuses on a group of greedy, quirky people embarks on a chaotic treasure hunt for the 'Treasure of Life' on a remote island controlled by pirates. Besides Ajay Devgn, the film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, and Anjali Anand in significant roles.