Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 6: Despite weekday slump, Ajay Devgn's comedy nears ₹150 crore globally

Ajay Devgn-starrer Dhamaal 4 has continued its impressive run at the box office, comfortably holding its ground through the weekday slump. The comedy entertainer, directed by Indra Kumar, has crossed the ₹124 crore mark worldwide in just six days, reaffirming the franchise's enduring popularity among family audiences.

Dhamaal 4 earned an estimated ₹9.50 crore net in India on its sixth day, bringing its total India net collection to around ₹89.75 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film's India gross stands at approximately ₹108 crore, while its overseas earnings have pushed the worldwide gross collection beyond ₹124 crore.

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Dhamaal 4 recorded an overall 12.98% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday (Day 6), with evening and night shows performing significantly better than morning screenings. Among major centres, Chennai led with 22.50% occupancy, followed by Bengaluru (18.75%), Pune (17.50%), Hyderabad (17.25%), Mumbai (16.75%), Delhi-NCR (14.50%), Ahmedabad (12.75%), Kolkata (11.75%), Surat (11.25%), and Jaipur (10.50%), according to Sacnilk.

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The stronger turnout in metro cities during evening shows helped the film maintain a steady weekday run despite the expected midweek dip. Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 opened with ₹14 crore before witnessing strong weekend growth, collecting ₹22.5 crore on Saturday and peaking at ₹28.5 crore on Sunday. As expected, collections dipped sharply on Monday, but the film has managed to remain steady during the weekdays, aided by positive word-of-mouth and strong footfalls from family audiences.

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The latest instalment reunites Ajay Devgn with franchise regulars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, bringing back the slapstick humour and chaotic adventure that have made the Dhamaal series a fan favourite over the years.

Trade analysts believe the film is now well-positioned to enter the ₹100 crore club in India within the next couple of days. With limited competition at the box office and the weekend approaching, Dhamaal 4 is expected to witness another jump in collections and further strengthen its theatrical run.